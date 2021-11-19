Former UK women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell on coaching, making music, giving back

One year after retiring as head coach of the UK women's basketball team, Matthew Mitchell is hard at work in a new chapter in his life that includes a consulting business, making music with The Coach Mitchell Band, and giving back to the community with his wife, Jenna. He is hosting "Christmas in Kentucky" at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7 at the Lexington Opera House. All proceeds from the holiday concert will benefit character and leadership development for students in Fayette County. Tickets are on sale at https://www.lexingtonoperahouse.com/.