Fort Boonesborough celebrates 250 years

The Fort Boonesborough Foundation and Fort Boonesborough State Park will host a two-day event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of Boonesborough in 1775.

The family-friendly, free event features live demonstrations and educational presentations. Historians, authors, and guest speakers will share stories of the frontier and the people who shaped it. Along the banks of the Kentucky River, a re-enactor camp will be open to visitors with an immersive glimpse into 18th century life.

Fort Boonesborough 250th Anniversary

When: Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 from 9:00 a.m. To 5:00 p.m.

Where: Fort Boonesborough State Park, 4375 Boonesborough Road, Richmond

Website: 250

