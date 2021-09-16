Fort Harrod Jazz Festival happening this weekend

Enjoy world-class music under the stars at a historic venue in Harrodsburg. The Fort Harrod Jazz Festival is Saturday, September 18 (noon-10:00 p.m.) and Sunday, September 19 (noon-6:00 p.m.) at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road. For a complete list of all the performances, visit http://ftharrodjazzfest.org/.