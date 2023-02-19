Watch Now
Frank X Walker releases first children's book

We're celebrating Black History Month with award-winning writer Frank X Walker from Danville.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 18, 2023
The first African American to be named Kentucky Poet Laureate is adding another first to his resume.

Danville native Frank X Walker has released his first children's book.

"A is for Affrilachia" honors African Americans who have made an impact in Appalachia, from artists and activists to actors and musicians.

You can buy the book at https://www.kentuckypress.com/9780813196374/a-is-for-affrilachia/.

In honor of Black History Month, University Press of Kentucky Press is offering 30% off "A is for Affrilachia" and more than 100 other books with the promo code FEBRUARY.

Follow Frank X Walker at http://frankxwalker.com/.

