Frank X Walker releases new book

Nearly 20 years after releasing “Buffalo Dance: The Journey of York,” Frank X Walker has released an expanded version of the award-winning book. Kentucky’s first African American Poet Laureate joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest project, his first children’s book, and his upcoming appearance at the Kentucky Book Festival. Follow Frank X Walker at https://www.frankxwalker.com/.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Oct 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-15 19:30:17-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.