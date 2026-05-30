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Free help in Kentucky available for senior citizens looking for living communities

BOTB: "Free help for senior citizens looking for living communities
BOTB: "Free help for senior citizens looking for living communities
Tracy Brewer Consulting
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington business is helping families find the best senior living communities for free. Tracy Brewer Consulting helps families navigate the journey of aging and provide resources to make important decisions.

Tracy Brewer assesses individuals to determine which community best fits their specific needs. She arranges tours, attends tours, and helps families make decisions on care.

Brewer also consults on dementia by providing caregiver tips and training communities and their staffs.

Tracy Brewer Consulting
Phone: (859) 967-3899

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