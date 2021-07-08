Phoenix Rising Lexington and Friends of Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden are hosting a free jazz concert on Saturday, July 10. It kicks off the From the Front Porch Jazz Series. Music begins at 6 PM at the Isaac Memorial Art Garden on the corner of Third Street and Midland Avenue. Learn more at https://www.phoenixrisinglex.org/
'From the Front Porch' Jazz series happening in Lexington this Saturday
Posted at 2:23 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:23:40-04
