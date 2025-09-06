Fun at Stepping Stone Farm in Paris

Stepping Stone Farm is the ultimate agritourism destination nestled in the heart of Paris!

As eighth-generation farmers, the family has proudly tended this land since 1790. This fall, get ready for a season filled with excitement.

You can also talk about their big orchard with u-pick Apples and or one affordable price, families can enjoy hayrides, navigate the corn mazes, play at the playground, pick apples, and much more. Co-owner Ally Vallandingham joins us with a look at all the fun for the fall season.

Stepping Stone Farm

Address: 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris

Phone: (859) 658-6060

Website: Stepping Stone Farm | Local Apple Orchard | 1674 Cynthiana Road, Paris, KY, USA

