Fun Festivals in Woodford County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fall festivals are in full swing, and Woodford County has two big ones in September.

Emily Downey, executive director of Woodford County Tourism, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the Midway Fall Festival and the Versailles Twilight Festival.

The Midway Fall Festival is Saturday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in downtown Midway.

The Versailles Twilight Festival is Saturday, September 24 from 12:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Versailles. Learn more at Reserve Woodford – Official Guide to Woodford County, Kentucky – Woodford County Tourism Commission