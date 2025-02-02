Game-winning dishes at Sonny's BBQ

Make your next party a winner with smoked meats and tasty treats from Sonny's BBQ. They offer party-sized portions of slow-smoked favorites, homemade sides, sauces, drinks, and more that are available for pick-up and delivery. They will even come set up your catering order and serve it all for you. Pitmaster Jason Bowmar gives Jennifer Palumbo a taste of Sonny's Southern-style barbecue. Sonny's BBQ has locations in Lexington, Nicholasville, Richmond, Frankfort, Somerset, and Corbin.

Sonny's BBQ Lexington

2341 Buena Vista Road

Phone: (502) 513-3840

Find a location: BBQ Restaurants Near Me: Expertly Crafted Southern-Style BBQ