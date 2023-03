Add a little kick to your next get-together with Hall’s Beer Cheese.

The original recipe was developed more than 50 years in Central Kentucky.

It comes in Original Snappy, Hot ‘N Snappy, Savory Pimento, and Cucumber Spread Benedictine.

We share quick and easy dishes, from chicken enchilada pinwheels to mini pimento cheers balls.

You can find recipes at https://www.beercheese.com/recipes/.