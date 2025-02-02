Gameday and Valentine's Day at Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn has everything you need to celebrate gameday and Valentine's Day. Show your love for your favorite team or your favorite person, from drinks and foods to decor and custom gift baskets. Jennifer Palumbo visits the Hamburg location in Lexington to help you plan a party and shop for great gifts with Customer Concierge Pam Silence.

Liquor Barn

Hamburg location: 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington

Phone: (859) 294-5700

Download the app: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App

Website: Liquor Barn

