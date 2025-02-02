Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Gameday and Valentine's Day at Liquor Barn

liquorbarn.png
Posted
and last updated

Liquor Barn has everything you need to celebrate gameday and Valentine's Day. Show your love for your favorite team or your favorite person, from drinks and foods to decor and custom gift baskets. Jennifer Palumbo visits the Hamburg location in Lexington to help you plan a party and shop for great gifts with Customer Concierge Pam Silence.  

Liquor Barn
Hamburg location: 1837 Plaudit Place, Lexington
Phone: (859) 294-5700
Download the app: Download Liquor Barn (Multi)'s Mobile App
Website: Liquor Barn

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!