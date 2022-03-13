Garrad County Musician Alex Miller is climbing the charts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Alex Miller got his big break on season 19 of American Idol in 2021. Now the Garrard County teen has a record deal in Nashville, and he is climbing the country music charts. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his latest projects and perform his new single, “Through With You.” Follow Alex at
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 19:00:48-05
