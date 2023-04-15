Garrard County team Alex Miller releases new song

Alex Miller’s country music dreams began when he was a boy growing up in Lancaster, Kentucky.

He started performing professionally when he was only seven, and he got his big break in 2020 on ‘American Idol.’

He released his debut album ‘Miller Time’ in 2022, and now he is working on his second album.

Alex joins Jennifer Palumbo to perform his new single, ‘Girl, I Know A Guy,’ which will be released on Friday, April 21.

You can pre-order it on his website https://alexmillercountry.com/.

Alex will also be singing the national anthem and My Old Kentucky Home at Keeneland Race Course on April 21.