Garrard County teen Alex Miller releases new single 'When God Made the South'

American Idol alum Alex Miller is working on a new album and has just released the first single. His debut album “Miller Time” continues to climb the country music charts, and “Through With You” just took the top spot on The Country Network. Alex joins Jennifer Palumbo from his home studio in Garrard County to talk about his new music and his recent appearance with country superstars Brooks and Dunn. He also performs his new single, “When God Made The South.” Follow Alex at https://alexmillercountry.com/.