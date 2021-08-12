Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation is throwing a back-to-school bash, and everyone is invited. The event is Friday, August 13 from 6-9 p.m. at the Ed Davis Learning Center. There will be food, live music, inflatables, an outdoor movie, and around 700 backpacks will be given away. For more information, visit https://gscparks.com/.
Georgetown-Scott County Parks & Recreation throwing back-to-school bash
Posted at 2:21 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 14:21:27-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.