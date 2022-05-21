Watch
Get a taste of the Bluegrass at Critchfield Meats Family Market

For more than 50 years, Critchfield Meats Family Market in Lexington has been serving the Bluegrass delicious food with friendly service.
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 21, 2022
For more than 50 years, Critchfield Meats Family Market in Lexington has been serving the Bluegrass delicious food with friendly service. It is a one-stop shop for everything you need for everything from graduation parties to Memorial Day cookouts. Retail Store Manager Anthony Critchfield shows Jennifer Palumbo what's new for summer and gives her a taste of their famous fried chicken. You can shop at their store at 398a Southland Drive off Nicholasville Road. For more information, call (859) 276-4965 or visit Critchfield Meats.

