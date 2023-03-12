Get fit with G.U.R.U. Fitness

G.U.R.U. Fitness stands for Generate Unique Results Ultimately. Owner Dale Robinson and his staff help people reach their fitness goals with group classes and one-on-one personal training. Robinson joins Jennifer Palumbo to share a workout that burns calories and builds muscles with two water bottles. G.U.R.U. Fitness has locations at 148 West Tiverton Way, Suite 110, in Lexington and 363 Versailles Road, Suite 600B, in Frankfort. A new location in Georgetown will open in July at 401 Outlet Center Drive. To sign up for a free class and learn more, visit https://www.gurufitky.com/.