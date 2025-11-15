Get in the holiday spirit in Somerset

Take a road trip to Somerset to get in the holiday spirit. The Southern Kentucky city features small businesses, arts, culture, special events, and entertainment.

Leslie Ikerd, executive director of See Somerset, joins Jennifer Palumbo to share all that Somerset has to offer for the holidays. For a complete rundown of events, call (606) 679-6366 or visit HOME - Somerset Tourism - Somerset, KY - seemyset.com.

One lucky viewer will win our Holiday Giveaway grand prize package worth nearly $7,000. For your chance to win, visit LEX18 Holiday Giveaway 2025.