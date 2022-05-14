Get rid of the pain with Mayfield Brain & Spine

For 85 years, the Mayfield Clinic has been helping patients get on the road to recovery. Mayfield Brain & Spine is nationally recognized for its neurosurgery but also helps many patients get rid of their pain without surgery. Dr. Zachary Tempel explains how doctors deal with a variety of issues, from back pain to brain tumors. To set up a virtual consultation and learn more about their services, call (859) 916-7700 and visit their website Mayfield Brain & Spine, Neurosurgery, Spine surgeons, Brain surgeons, Cincinnati, Ohio (mayfieldclinic.com).