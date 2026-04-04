Get rid of unwanted hair with Uptown Laser Hair Removal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Get rid of unwanted hair for good with Uptown Laser Hair Removal in Lexington. The premiere clinic for laser hair removal in Central Kentucky has more than 700 5-star Google reviews.

Uptown Laser offers the best prices in town for high-quality, permanent laser hair removal, with registered nurses providing all the treatments.

Kathy Alexander, owner and lead nurse preceptor, joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about how Uptown Laser helps clients.

Mention Best of the Bluegrass and get $400 off any laser treatment.