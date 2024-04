BeautyBio is famous for its award-winning products that use clean ingredients, backed by science and give glowing results. You can get the BeautyBio glow and meet CEO Jamie O'Banion at a special event at Dillard's in Fayette Mall.

Beauty Bio Event with CEO Jamie O'Banion in Lexington

Friday, April 26, 2024

Dillard's in Fayette Mall

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. Masterclass

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. Meet & Greet

RSVP: (859) 307-6550

Website: Award Winning Beauty Products | Advanced Skincare & Beauty Tools – BeautyBio