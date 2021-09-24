Watch
Get the perfect Old Fashioned with Old Forester

As part of National Bourbon Heritage Month, Old Forester shows us how to make the perfect Old Fashioned.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 24, 2021
September is National Bourbon Heritage Month. Old Forester master taster Jackie Zyan shares the history of Old Forester and her tips for making the perfect old fashioned. You can learn more about the world's first bottled bourbon at https://www.oldforester.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIl9aL4JiY8wIVv3xvBB38xwF9EAAYASAAEgKrPvD_BwE.

