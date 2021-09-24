Get the perfect Old Fashioned with Old Forester

September is National Bourbon Heritage Month. Old Forester master taster Jackie Zyan shares the history of Old Forester and her tips for making the perfect old fashioned. You can learn more about the world's first bottled bourbon at https://www.oldforester.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIl9aL4JiY8wIVv3xvBB38xwF9EAAYASAAEgKrPvD_BwE.
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 14:20:03-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.