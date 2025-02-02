Get your glow on at Blow & Glow in Lexington

Blow & Glow is Lexington's new styling salon and full-service beauty bar. Their Glam Squad offers blowouts, skincare treatments, makeup application, and more. Blow & Glow's mission is to empower confidence and celebrate beauty by delivering exceptional blowouts and styling services in a luxurious, welcoming environment. Manager Takara Brandenburg joins us from the salon on Old Todds Road with a special deal for customers during the month of February.

Blow & Glow

Address: 3100 Old Todd Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 303-5650

Website: Home | Blow & Glow

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday 9:00am - 7:00pm, closed Sunday