Gifts for everyone at Fancy Flamingo Boutique & Co.

The Fancy Flamingo Boutique & Co. is all decked out for the holidays with gifts for everyone on your list. The shop at 530 Main Street in downtown Paris sells clothing, jewelry, home decor and Christmas decorations. Owner Kim Ray shows us what is hot this holiday season. The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Follow Fancy Flamingo Boutique on Facebook and Instagram, and call them at (859) 707-3229.