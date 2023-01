It's Girl Scout cookie time, and there is something new to try this year.

Haleigh McGraw, Director of Communications for the Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road Council, joins Jennifer Palumbo with what you need to know to buy cookies including the new Raspberry Rally cookies and how every box sold helps girls learn important lessons.

To find cookies and Girl Scout troops where you live, visit https://www.gskentucky.org/en/cookies/2016CookieSale.html.