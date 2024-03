The Girl Scouts is celebrating its 112th birthday. Haleigh McGraw, Communications and Brand Director for Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road Council, joins Jennifer Palumbo to share how the organization is marking the milestone and how it empowers girls to become leaders in their communities.

GIRL SCOUTS OF KENTUCKY'S WILDERNESS ROAD COUNCIL

2277 Executive Drive, Lexington

Phone: 1-800-475-2621

Website: Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road (gskentucky.org)