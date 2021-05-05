You can give your mom something she will treasure at Peggy’s Gifts and Accessories in Lexington. Owner Peggy Queen shares her favorite things, from personalized jewelry to purses. Shop online at peggysgifts.com or visit them at 112 Clay Avenue.
Give mom something she will treasure from Peggy's Gifts and Accessories
Posted at 3:06 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 15:06:42-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.