Give the gift of blood and get a gift at the Kentucky Blood Center

(LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Blood Center is hosting the Red, White and Blue Bell summer promotion. To celebrate America's 250th birthday, donors who give a pint of blood through July 4 will get a voucher for a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream and a "United We Give" t-shirt.

Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is a community-based nonprofit organization providing lifesaving blood products to Kentucky hospitals since 1968. It strives to ensure that every hospital served has access to a safe and abundant blood supply.

KBC is the largest FDA-licensed nonprofit blood bank headquartered in Kentucky and relies on volunteer blood donors to provide 400 pints of blood per day to meet area patients’ needs at more than 70 local hospitals.

Most donor centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find locations and specific hours at Kentucky Blood Center | Live Local | Give Local.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.