Give the gift of Carson's Food and Drink this holiday season. The award-winning restaurant group has two locations in Lexington, 362 Main Street and 3450 Todds Road. Carson's Back Porch is opening in 2026. Carson's is famous for its Kentucky Proud products and local craft breweries with new and exciting recipes.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to Carson's at Andover to talk to Jayme Fichtner, president and owner of Carson's Food and Drink. The Hamburg location also features Events at the Hudson for larger celebrations, from wedding receptions to corporate events.

Carson's at Andover

Address: 3450 Todds Road, Suite 100, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 309-3039

Website: Lexington KY Restaurant & Cocktails | Carson’s Food & Drink