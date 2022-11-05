Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Give the gift of golf

Kentucky State Parks have some beautiful courses that are open year-round. How you can give the gift of golf with a special deal.
thumbnail_image3 (2).jpg
Posted at 7:30 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 19:30:47-04

If you have a golf lover in your life, give them the gift of golf this holiday season. Kentucky State Parks have 13 courses that are open year-round. Kevin Main, director of golf and guest experience for Kentucky State Parks, joins Jennifer Palumbo from the golf course at My Old Kentucky Home to talk about the annual golf pass sale on November 25-27. Learn more at Golf | Ky Parks.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!