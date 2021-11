Give the gift of reading to a child this Christmas. From toys to books, you can help a child learn through play and reading.

We take a trip to Danville to check out the wonders of books at the Plaid Elephant.

Plaid Elephant Books is at 116 North Third Street in downtown Danville. That's a block off Main Street.

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can also shop on their website, plaidelephantbooks.com.