Watch Now
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Go back in time at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

You can take a trip back in time to the site of the last battle of the Revolutionary War.
download (73).png
Posted at 7:00 PM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 19:00:56-05

Take a trip back in time to the site of the last battle of the Revolutionary War at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park in Carlisle.

Park Naturalist Matthew Dollar shares the different ways you can enjoy the park.

Get a history lesson at the Pioneer Museum, retrace the steps of Daniel Boone, enjoy a delicious meal at Hidden Waters Restaurant, and more.

The park is located at 10299 Maysville Road in Carlisle.

For more information, call (859) 289-5507 or visit Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park | Ky Parks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!