Go back in time at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park

Take a trip back in time to the site of the last battle of the Revolutionary War at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park in Carlisle.

Park Naturalist Matthew Dollar shares the different ways you can enjoy the park.

Get a history lesson at the Pioneer Museum, retrace the steps of Daniel Boone, enjoy a delicious meal at Hidden Waters Restaurant, and more.

The park is located at 10299 Maysville Road in Carlisle.

For more information, call (859) 289-5507 or visit Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park | Ky Parks.