Go back in time at the Salt Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Take a trip back in time at the Salt Festival at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Union, Kentucky.

The festival features demonstrations of pioneer living and skills, handmade and hand-crafted items, and good eats at the food court.

Enjoy folk and bluegrass music, listen to a storyteller, view prehistoric artifacts, and watch a blacksmith working red-hot iron.

The Kentucky Department of Parks Salt Festival is Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, October 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission rates:

Ages 5 and under - FREE Ages 6 to 12 - $5.00

Ages 13 and up - $10.00

Craft and food vendors can call (859) 384-3522. Tickets are on sale at Salt Festival | Ky Parks.