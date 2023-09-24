The American Heart Association will host its Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, September 29 at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. Best of the Bluegrass host Jennifer Palumbo will emcee the event that raises awareness about cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women in the United States. It's a cause close to the heart of Abby Jones. The Central Kentucky mother shares her story of surviving a heart attack at the age of 27. Learn more about the Go Red for Women Luncheon at https://ahalexington.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20232024LexingtonKYGoRedLuncheon/tabid/1372403/Default.aspx.

