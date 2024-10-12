The American Heart Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the Go Red for Women Experience in Lexington. The event includes a luncheon that raises awareness and honors survivors of cardiovascular disease. Patty Smith and Kim Durrum, co-chairs for this year's program, join Jennifer Palumbo to discuss the event and how people can get involved.
Go Red for Women Experience
When: Friday, November 1, 2024
Where: Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine Street, Downtown Lexington
10:00 a.m. Registration & Sip and Shop
11:30 a.m. Luncheon and Program
Tickets: Tickets (ejoinme.org) or email Meredith.Herald@heart.org
Website: 2024-2025 Lexington KY Go Red Luncheon (ejoinme.org)