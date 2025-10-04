Cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death of women, and strokes are the third leading cause of death. Too often women are underdiagnosed and undertreated. Every year the American Heart Association of Central Kentucky raises awareness and money at the Go Red for Women luncheon in Lexington. Jennifer Palumbo will emcee this year's event that also honors survivors of cardiovascular disease. Megan Holley-Slaughter and Sherry Holley, Go Red for Women co-chairs, join Jennifer to talk about why this cause is close to their hearts.

2025 Go Red for Women

When: Friday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Where: Central Bank Center, 430 West Vine Street, Lexington

Website: 2025-2026 Lexington KY Go Red Luncheon