Golf tournament for a good cause

Dale Robinson is turning his struggles into success and paying it forward to help children across Kentucky. The Frankfort native is the co-founder of the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation which works to improve the lives of children impacted by incarceration. Robinson joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the foundation's upcoming golf scramble, his son Wan'Dale Robinson playing for the NY Giants, and his business, GURU Fitness, opening a new location in Lexington.

The golf scramble is Friday, June 17 at 1:00 pm at the Juniper Hill Golf Course in Frankfort. You can learn more about the Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation and the golf scramble at Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation – Serving children and youth impacted by incarceration (wjrfoundation.org).

GURU Fitness opens in Lexington on Saturday, June 18 on West Tiverton Way, Suite 110. Its original location is at 363 Versailles Road in Frankfort. For more information, call (502) 330-7475 and visit GURU Fitness - Bootcamp Classes - Lexington, Kentucky (gurufitnessky.com).