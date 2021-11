Spend less time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving and more time with loved ones with help from Good Foods Co-op in Lexington.

Plan your meal now and they'll do the cooking for you with Kentucky Proud Products.

Good Foods Co-op is on Southland Drive in Lexington.

They are open daily from 8 AM to 9 PM, but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

You can place orders by calling (859) 278-1813 or visit Good Foods Co-op.