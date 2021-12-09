Good Foods Co-op in Lexington has locally-sourced holiday gifts

You can find great locally sourced, Kentucky Proud gifts at Good Foods Co-Op in Lexington. Marketing manager Lauren Gawthrop shows us her favorite gifts that are made in the Bluegrass, from coffee and herbal tea to gift baskets and ornaments. Visit the store at 455-D Southland Drive and shop online at https://goodfoods.coop/. You can call them at (859) 278-1813.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:48:57-05
