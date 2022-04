LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is helping people who are out of work get a second chance at a good-paying job.

The Goodwill Opportunity Center in Lexington will offer a range of services for people such as veterans, people with disabilities, people coming out of recovery, the homeless and more.

The center at 130 West New Circle Road, Suite 110, will have a grand opening on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Learn more at Goodwill KY – Goodwill. Good Jobs..