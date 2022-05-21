Goodwill turns trash into treasure

Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is turning trash into treasure and helping the community at the same time. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to their main retail store and donation center in Lexington at 130 New Circle Road, Suite 115. She talks to PR and Community Engagement Manager Ben Haydon. Haydon says Goodwill donation centers will take any items except for mattresses, large electronics, and wire hangers. Donations that cannot be resold will be recycled so they do not end up in landfills. Goodwill's Opportunity Campus is also accepting applicants, and Goodwill is hiring at its stores. For more information, call (859) 277-3661 or visit Goodwill KY – Goodwill. Good Jobs.