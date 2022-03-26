Grab a bite to eat at Olde Bus Station in Harrodsburg

Best of the Bluegrass hits the road to historic Harrodsburg to celebrate the people and places that make it special. Enjoy delicious food in a former Greyhound bus station. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to the Olde Bus Station where owner Lora White shares the history of the restaurant and serves some of the most popular dishes, from their pancake breakfast to specialty hamburgers. The restaurant is at 227 South Greenville Street. Call them at (859) 734-4202 and follow them on Facebook (16) Olde Bus Station Restaurant | Facebook.