Grace Pettis performing in Lexington

Grace Pettis is an award-winning songwriter who will be performing at WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour on August 23. She talks to Jennifer Palumbo about making music and making her first trip to Lexington. She also performs "Mean Something" from her debut album "Working Woman." Tickets are available at woodsongs.com or you can watch the show from home at woodsongs.com/live.
Posted at 2:18 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 14:18:21-04
