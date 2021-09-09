Graeter's 'Cones for the Cure' benefit happening now

You can enjoy delicious ice cream and help children with cancer. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and Graeter's has teamed up with The Cure Starts Now for Cones for the Cure. Graeter's created Elena's Blueberry Pie in memory of Elena Desserich, a pediatric cancer patient. From September 9-19, anyone who donates $5 or more on the app or in a store will receive a coupon booklet worth $25. Learn more at https://www.graeters.com/cones-for-the-cure.

Lifestyle blogger Shanisty Ireland shows you how to make Elena's Blueberry Pie Sundae.

Ingredients:

- 1 pint Graeter’s Elena’s Blueberry Pie Ice Cream

- 3 TB water

- 1 TB cornstarch

- 2 ¼ cup blueberries

- 3 TB sugar

- 1 TB lemon juice

- 1/8 tsp cinnamon

- Salt

- 3 English shortbread cookies, coarsely crumbled

Directions:

1. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon water and cornstarch.

2. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine remaining 2 tablespoons water and 1-½ cups blueberries and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer for 3 minutes, or until berries start to break down.

3. Gradually add cornstarch mixture to blueberry mixture, whisking constantly. Cook about 1 minute, or until slightly thickened.

4. Remove pan with blueberry mixture from heat and stir in remaining ¾ cup blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, cinnamon and salt. Let blueberry mixture stand about 5 minutes.

5. In six small bowls or dessert glasses, place one scoop of Graeter’s Elena’s Blueberry Pie Ice Cream. Spoon approx. ⅓ cup blueberry mixture over each scoop and sprinkle evenly with crumbled cookies.