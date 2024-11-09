Grand Encore Affair benefits OperaLex: Enjoy a night of music, fine dining, and an auction at the Grand Encore Affair in Lexington. OperaLex is hosting its annual fundraising event to benefit the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre program and its students. The event will also honor former Pam Miller, former mayor of Lexington and founding member of the Lexington Opera Society.

OperaLex Grand Encore Affair

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: UK Gatton Student Center Ballroom, 160 Avenue of Champions

Tickets: Encore! - OperaLex