LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Building Industry Association of Central Kentucky is celebrating its 74th year of service and hosting the annual Grand Tour of Homes presented by The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson.

The Grand Tour of Homes is the BIA's annual showcase of new homes built by BIA Professional Builder Members. The free, self-guided tour provides a great opportunity for people to view the latest trends in new home construction and to speak directly with BIA Professional Builders about their dream homes.

This year's dates are July 18, 19, 25, and 26 from 12:00-5:00pm. The tour also includes a hydration station at The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson. Visitors can stop by the showroom to take a break and shop the latest trends in kitchen and bathrooms.

The Showplace at Lexington Winnelson

Address: 211 Industry Parkway, Nicholasville, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 885-9721

Website: Home | The ShowplaceLex