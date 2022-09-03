Great food in the neighborhood at Lexington Diner

Lexington Diner is famous for its all-day breakfast and award-winning burgers. The restaurant at 841 Lane Allen Road features meals made from scratch with an upscale twist. Owner and operator Karin West shows us what makes it such a popular place. Get our Half-Off Dining Deal while it lasts at LEX 18 Deals. Call Lexington Diner at (859) 303-5573 and visit their website Restaurant in Lexington | Best Restaurants in Lexington - Lexington Diner.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 19:30:48-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.