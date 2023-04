Plan your next awesome adventure without leaving Kentucky.

The Common Bond Hotel Collection features boutique hotels with restaurants that celebrate local flavors.

The first property is The Bardstown Motor Lodge and Toogie’s Table that are now open in Bardstown.

The Myriad Hotel and Paseo will open in summer of 2023 in the Highlands neighborhood of Louisville.

The third property will be in Frankfort.

Learn more at https://www.commonbondhotels.com/our-collection.