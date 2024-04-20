Great getaways in the heart of Bourbon country

If you are looking for a fun summer vacation, hit the road to Shepherdsville in Bullitt County. Located in the heart of bourbon country, it is the trailhead of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Experience how the world's number-one Bourbon is made at the James B. Beam American Outpost, explore Kentucky's Official State Arboretum at Bernheim Forest, enjoy Kart Kountry, the world's longest go-kart track, and more. The Wine, Whiskey & Ale Fest is Saturday, April 27 featuring local distilleries and wineries, food trucks and live music. Plan your trip now at Official Visitor Information Site - Shepherdsville - Bullitt County Kentucky (travelbullitt.org).

Wine, Whiskey & Ale Fest

Saturday, April 27, 2024

3:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Shepherdsville First Street Park

1100 West First Street

Calendar of Events - Bullitt County Kentucky (travelbullitt.org)